University of Cincinnati to Evaluate College of Arts and Sciences Namesake - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Cincinnati to Evaluate College of Arts and Sciences Namesake

December 13, 2018 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The University of Cincinnati’s college of arts and sciences will review whether it should keep Charles McMicken’s name for the college after its student government voted to remove the name of the slave owning businessman who donated property and funding to the city of Cincinnati to establish an institution where “White boys and girls might be taught” after he passed away in 1858, according to ABC-affiliate WCPO-TV.

University of Cincinnati’s McMicken College of Arts and Sciences

“How we figure these troubling facts into our current identity and future direction is now ours to determine,” university president Dr. Neville Pinto said in a recent release.

A committee consisting of professors and third-party experts will utilize the spring semester to determine whether Cincinnati should keep the college’s name as McMicken College of Arts and Science or remove McMicken’s name.

“Challenging conversations have the potential to divide us,” Pinto said. “But our shared commitment to this great institution, despite its imperfect history, must keep us united and undeterred in our efforts to advance knowledge, change lives and build community.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Ohio State’s LSAMP Alliance Receives $4.5M Grant From NSF The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently renewed a grant, which will help The Ohio State University and its partner institutions expand the percentage of underrepresented and minority students majoring in STEM fields. The other Ohio-based in...
Observing the International Day of Remembrance of the Slave Trade and of its Abolition August 23rd, 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the observance of the International Day for Remembrance of the Slave Trade and of its Abolition by member states of the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).  This day...
Positioning Ourselves to Support College Success for Males of Color Along with my colleagues Jelisa S. Clark at Fayetteville State University and Matthew Smith at California State University Dominguez Hills, our recently published book, Empowering Men of Color on Campus: Building Student Community in Higher Education...
Surviving and Thriving: Teresa Sullivan’s UVA Legacy Dr. Teresa Sullivan During her eight-year tenure leading the University of Virginia, Dr. Teresa A. Sullivan faced a slew of headline-grabbing crises, any one of which could have torpedoed a college presidency. In summer 2012, she agreed to res...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Writer in the Office of the President Carleton College
Division Director, Division of Graduate Education National Science Foundation
Dean of the College of Social Work
The University of Tennessee Knoxville
Dean of the Tickle College of Engineering
The University of Tennessee Knoxville

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Year in Review
Issue Date: 12/27/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 12/06/2018

Emerging Scholars - 35th Anniversary Kickoff
Issue Date: 01/24/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/03/2019

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>