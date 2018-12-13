Dr. Kelli Armstrong Appointed Next President of Salve Regina University - Higher Education


Dr. Kelli Armstrong Appointed Next President of Salve Regina University

Dr. Kelli Armstrong, currently vice president for planning and assessment at Boston College (BC), has been named president of Salve Regina University, effective June 2019. Armstrong will be the first female president of the university.

Dr. Kelli Armstrong

Salve Regina University is a Catholic liberal arts institution that’s sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy and has a total of 2,600 undergraduate and graduate students.

Armstrong has been a part of the Boston administration since 2004, and has founded and led several university initiatives, including the Office of Institutional Research, which serve as a vehicle to educate the college’s planning and decision-making processes, according to BC News.

“I am deeply grateful to Boston College for giving me the opportunity to serve this wonderful community,” Armstrong said. “For 15 years, I have been blessed to work with extraordinarily talented faculty, staff and students, and it has been a privilege to witness the advancement and impact of our mission.”

Armstrong earned a bachelor’s degree from Bates College, a master’s in English from the University of Virginia and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Boston College.

