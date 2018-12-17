West Virginia State University (WVSU) has joined the national effort created by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU) called Powered by Publics: Scaling Student Success, where 130 public higher education institutions will collaborate to expand college access, award more degrees to students and decrease the achievement gap by 2025.
Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins
The effort is the largest of its kind to commit to these academic goals. U.S. Colleges and universities will work in small groups consisting of four to 12 schools each to devise creative and effective practices to further student success on their campuses, according to a WVSU release.
“We look forward to collaborating with the institutions in our cluster as we work to address the financial needs of our students and remove the barriers that may hinder their ability to pursue a college education,” said Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins, president of WVSU. “Ensuring that a degree is within reach for the citizens of West Virginia and the nation is imperative to maintain a vibrant workforce and a strong, healthy economy.”
Powered by Publics will be overseen by APLU’s Center for Public University Transformation, created to help create transformational change across public higher education.