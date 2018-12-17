University of Rochester Names Dr. Sarah Mangelsdorf as its First Female President - Higher Education


University of Rochester Names Dr. Sarah Mangelsdorf as its First Female President

The University of Rochester has appointed Dr. Sarah Mangelsdorf as its first female president.

Prior to her new role, Mangelsdorf served as a professor of psychology, chief operating officer and provost at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, according to ABC-affiliate WHAM13.

“I’m immensely excited to be joining the University of Rochester, and I am looking forward to working with our outstanding faculty, students, staff, and alumni, and with the members of the greater Rochester community,” Mangelsdorf said.

Mangelsdorf received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Oberlin College and a Ph.D. in child psychology from the University of Minnesota.

