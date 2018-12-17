The University of Rochester has appointed Dr. Sarah Mangelsdorf as its first female president.
Prior to her new role, Mangelsdorf served as a professor of psychology, chief operating officer and provost at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, according to ABC-affiliate WHAM13.
“I’m immensely excited to be joining the University of Rochester, and I am looking forward to working with our outstanding faculty, students, staff, and alumni, and with the members of the greater Rochester community,” Mangelsdorf said.
Mangelsdorf received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Oberlin College and a Ph.D. in child psychology from the University of Minnesota.