Illinois Professor Fired Amid Allegations of Fabricating Data in Grant Applications

Dr. Fei Wang, a tenured associate professor of cell and molecular biology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has been fired from his position after board members concluded that he had fabricated scientific data in grant applications to the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Fei Wang

University officials first became aware of Wang’s alleged misconduct after receiving an emailed tip in 2014.

Officials don’t yet know when Wang’s alleged wrongdoing began or what grants were specifically involved, but said that the fabrication included marking mouse cells as human cells and submitting findings from experiments that never occurred, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Wang filed a lawsuit against the university last week, stating that university officials didn’t fully investigate the accusations.

The university returned $355,000 to different grant organizations that supported Wang’s research.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Access, Completion Outcomes Lag for Underrepresented Students Several public flagship institutions in the Great Lakes region are falling short in their objective of being a beacon for social and economic mobility for low-income and minority students, according to a recently published report by the Institute for...
IBHE Fall 2018 Enrollment Data Shows Small Decrease The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) recently released its fall 2018 enrollment data at Illinois public universities, stating that the total enrollment is just one percent less than last fall’s numbers. “Such a small decrease indicates th...
Scholarship at the Intersection of History, Education and Blackness Dr. James D. Anderson Were it not for the social tumult in Chicago in the summer and fall of 1967, Dr. James D. Anderson likely would not have walked away from the joy of teaching high school social studies, found refuge in a Ph.D. program studyi...
Emerging Scholar Profile: Forber-Pratt Defies Expectations in Human and Organizational Development At the age of 5, Dr. Anjali Forber-Pratt witnessed wheelchair racing at the Boston Marathon, prompting her to dress up as the winner for Halloween that year. As a young child, “It was a powerful moment in terms of seeing role models and adults who ha...
