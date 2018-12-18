Vatterott College Closes Without Prior Notice - Higher Education


Vatterott College Closes Without Prior Notice

December 18, 2018 | :
by

Vatterott College, a for-profit institution with campuses in the St. Louis, Missouri area has closed all of its campuses without prior notice, effective Dec. 17.

Vatterott College

Vatterott students came on campus to find a sign on the door stating that the North Park campus is closed, according to CBS-affiliate KMOV4.

The college also sent a letter to staff that said the school is working to find other colleges and universities that could take current Vatterott students as transfers.

Senator Dick Durbin D-IL confirmed the campus shut down in a statement, adding that the 2,300 students around the country “are left high and dry.”

