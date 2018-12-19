The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation (JKCF) recently announced that 82 students who have started their graduate education at elite institutions in the U.K. and the U.S. were named recipients of the 2018 Cooke Graduate Scholarship and Cooke International Awards.
2018 Graduate Scholars Jonah Okike-Hephzibah (L) and Sebastian Roubert Martinez (R).
The non-profit foundation has a history of supporting students who need financial assistance to help pay for their tuition and loans.
Students who were selected to the Cooke Graduate Scholarship are eligible to receive up to $75,000 total for a maximum of four years. The three student winners of the Cooke International Award are eligible to receive up to $85,000 annually for up to four years of learning at Clare College at the University of Cambridge, Lincoln College or Brasenose College at the University of Oxford, according to JKCF officials.
“Even students who excel to and through college often face financial roadblocks on the path to graduate studies,” said Seppy Basili, executive director of the JKCF. “These scholars are poised to make an impact in fields from art to medicine in ways that will transform our lives and society. Cooke Scholars share a remarkable focus on solving pressing issues, and we can’t wait to see what this year’s recipients will accomplish.”