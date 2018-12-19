Miami Dade College to Create College Credit Certificate in Digital Marketing with Facebook Partnership - Higher Education


Miami Dade College to Create College Credit Certificate in Digital Marketing with Facebook Partnership

Miami Dade College (MDC) will become the first higher education institution in Florida to collaborate with Facebook to create a specific curriculum to train its students, entrepreneurs, small business owners and others working in digital marketing.

With this collaboration, Miami Dade and Facebook will create a College Credit Certificate that extends the college’s current Digital Marketing Management Certificate. MDC will also use Facebook’s Blueprint Curriculum to offer digital marketing workshops for aspiring or current entrepreneurs in the Miami Dade community, according to a Miami Dade release.

“At MDC, it is our mission to empower our students to be trendsetters and changemakers. This partnership will undoubtedly teach our students invaluable digital marketing strategies and prepare them for the challenges of the 21st century economy,” said MDC president Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón.

The program will be available for MDC students beginning in fall 2019.

