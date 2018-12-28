Second-Oldest All-Women’s College to Begin Admitting Transgender Women - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Second-Oldest All-Women’s College to Begin Admitting Transgender Women

December 28, 2018 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Stephens College, the second-oldest all-women’s college in the country, has implemented a new admissions policy that will allow transgender women, but not transgender men, to be admitted into the institution.

Stephens College

The Missouri college has been considering the policy change since 2014, according to The Hill.

The new policy states that Stephens will “continue to admit and enroll students who are women and who live as women, just as it always has” and has “expanded the definition of womanhood to include both sex and gender.”

Students who identify as a transgender female will need to provide legal documentation to prove that they are legally women or are transitioning to female, the policy added.

The new policy will begin at the start of the fall 2019 semester. The policy will not impact current Stephens students.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Welcome Home A month ago, I hosted my masters cohort’s five-year reunion during Homecoming at the University of Pennsylvania. As an alumna who stayed to work and pursue two more advanced degrees, I was excited to host my friends and colleagues in the city of b...
Scholar-Practitioner Finds His ‘Home’ in Residential Life Growing up with 14 siblings in rural Nebraska, Dr. Jim Tweedy had his first taste of privacy while living in the dormitories and earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. It wasn’t until his ow...
Naming Rights “What’s in a name?” For Juliet, not all that much, since she tries to convince Romeo “that which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” But don’t tell this to graduating seniors. At every Commencement, proud students walk acros...
Community Is Key for Native American Scholars Building a supportive network is crucial for Native American scholars, many of whom are the only scholars in their field at a college or university. While academia is replete with associations and conferences, for Native American scholars connecti...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Writer in the Office of the President Carleton College
Division Director, Division of Graduate Education National Science Foundation
Dean of the College of Social Work
The University of Tennessee Knoxville
Dean of the Tickle College of Engineering
The University of Tennessee Knoxville

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars - 35th Anniversary Kickoff
Issue Date: 01/24/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/03/2019

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>