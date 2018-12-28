Second-Oldest All-Women’s College to Begin Admitting Transgender Women

Stephens College, the second-oldest all-women’s college in the country, has implemented a new admissions policy that will allow transgender women, but not transgender men, to be admitted into the institution.
Stephens College
The Missouri college has been considering the policy change since 2014, according to The Hill.
The new policy states that Stephens will “continue to admit and enroll students who are women and who live as women, just as it always has” and has “expanded the definition of womanhood to include both sex and gender.”
Students who identify as a transgender female will need to provide legal documentation to prove that they are legally women or are transitioning to female, the policy added.
The new policy will begin at the start of the fall 2019 semester. The policy will not impact current Stephens students.