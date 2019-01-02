Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) and the College of DuPage have recently partnered on a Guaranteed Admission Agreement in an effort to help DuPage students easily transfer to select Illinois Tech undergraduate programs, such as its College of Architecture and Armour College of Engineering.
Under the new agreement, DuPage students pursuing an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree can apply to Illinois Tech, and if accepted, be enrolled at both schools. DuPage students admitted to Illinois Tech through the agreement will take “gateway” courses that will be offered through the FastForward to Illinois Tech Program and will cost $100 per credit hour, according to a DuPage officials.
In addition, DuPage students admitted to Illinois Tech under the Guaranteed Admission Agreement will be offered an Illinois Tech Scholarship of $25,000 upon enrollment as a full-time student.
“At Illinois Tech we are always seeking ways to make a high-quality science and technology education possible for all,” said Illinois Tech provost Dr. Peter Kilpatrick during the announcement. “Our partnership with College of DuPage will not only streamline the transfer process but also will provide significant financial aid to support students on their path to success.”
Dr. Mark Curtis-Chávez, provost of the College of DuPage, is grateful for the partnership, and said that Illinois Tech’s Rice Campus in Wheaton to Glen Ellyn allows students the opportunity to finish their undergraduate studies in DuPage County.
“The success of our students extends beyond our doors and this agreement provides College of DuPage graduates guaranteed access to Illinois Tech’s highly-regarded programming, with financial benefits that make their dreams of higher education easier to achieve,” Curtis-Chávez said. “This agreement is particularly valuable for students pursuing engineering or architecture, because Illinois Tech has created specific tracks in these competitive fields to give our students a clear course of study with a great deal of academic support along the way.”
Regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the College of DuPage is the largest public community college in Illinois, with an average student body of 25,000 per term. DuPage offers over 170 career and technical certificates in more than 50 disciplines.
Illinois Tech is a private, technology-focused research university. Its Chicago campus provides students with access to top-of-the-line resources of a global metropolis. Illinois Tech students have the option of pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in science, architecture, engineering, business, human sciences, law, applied technology and design.