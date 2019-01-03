Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) faculty held a demonstration on the campus earlier this week to protest a shorter 12-day winter session that they claim “will fail the very students it purports to serve.”
Community College of Rhode Island faculty protesting the 2019 winter session length
CCRI winter session courses are scheduled to occur from Jan. 2 to 17.
The CCRI Faculty Association added that the winter term is not enough time for students to learn material to what is “typically done in 15 weeks”, according to Providence radio station WPRO.
“We know that winter sessions are a nationally proven strategy to support our students’ success,” CCRI president Dr. Meghan Hughes said in a statement.
CCRI administration responded to the protest stating that it was “disappointed” in the faculty association’s actions, but it will not overturn the 2019 winter term.
More than 330 students are enrolled in 21 subjects during the winter session, according to NBC-affiliate TurnTo10.