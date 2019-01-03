Rutgers U-Camden Chancellor Named Recipient of 2019 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award - Higher Education


Rutgers U-Camden Chancellor Named Recipient of 2019 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award

The Association of American Law Schools (AALS) Section on Women in Legal Education has announced Rutgers University-Camden chancellor Phoebe A. Haddon as the recipient of the 2019 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who showcase exceptional contributions to the legal field and academy through their service, scholarship and instruction, according to a Rutgers University-Camden release.

Phoebe A. Haddon

Recipients of the award are chosen on the basis of how their work impacts women, the academy, the legal community, and issues that affect women through speaking, activism, writing, mentoring and helping others.

After beginning her reign as campus chancellor in 2014, Rutgers University-Camden has expanded its college affordability through its Bridging the Gap program that covers full or a large portion of tuition coverage for New Jersey’s working families.

A well-known scholar in the constitutional law, equal rights and bias disciplines, Haddon coauthored the following books: Tort Law: Cases, Problems, Perspectives (LEXIS, 2007); Tort Law: Cases and Materials (Matthew Bender, 2002); and Constitutional Law Anthology (Anderson, 1997). Her writing was also featured in prominent legal and academic books and journals.

Haddon will receive the award during the AALS annual meeting on Jan. 4 in New Orleans.

