University of Montana President Named Major in Army National Guard

Seth Bodnar, president of the University of Montana was recently sworn into the Montana Army National Guard and now holds the title of major.
Bodnar, the 19th president of the university, is a U.S. Army Reserves member, former U.S. Army Green Beret and a graduate and valedictorian of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Maj. Seth Bodnar
According to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Montana has one of the highest veteran populations per-capita in the nation.
Bodnar’s service includes serving in the 101st Airborne Division and the U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Group. In addition, Bodnar was an instructor at West Point and taught in the school’s department of social sciences as an assistant professor.
The national Military Friendly organization named the University of Montana to its list of Military Schools in 2016, commemorating the university’s efforts to support student veterans and their families through several academic and financial services.