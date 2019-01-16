University of Alaska Anchorage Loses Teaching Degree Program Accreditation - Higher Education


University of Alaska Anchorage Loses Teaching Degree Program Accreditation

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation recently notified the University of Alaska Anchorage that it is revoking the accreditation of its teaching degree programs.

The institution cannot recommend students to the state for a teaching license without accreditation, according to the Seattle Times.

University of Alaska Anchorage College of Education

Teachers are required to be licensed by the state in order to teach in the state’s public schools.

Programs that are affected by the loss of accreditation include undergraduate degrees in early childhood education, elementary education and secondary education in addition to master’s degrees in secondary education.

Anchorage students in these programs will still be able to graduate from the university.

According to interim director of the College of Education Claudia Dybdahl, the Alaska Board of Education could make an exception and allow students from the now unaccredited programs to be licensed.

University administrators will present their case to the state board later this month.

