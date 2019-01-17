New Pennsylvania Chancellor Proposes Redesign of Higher Ed System - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

New Pennsylvania Chancellor Proposes Redesign of Higher Ed System

January 17, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

After he was sworn in, Dr. Dan Greenstein, Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education new chancellor recently said the system must be redesigned and endure a fundamental transformation as its universities are currently unsustainable.

Dr. Dan Greenstein

Greenstein addressed the board of governors stating that the transformation would include the institutions combining additional business and administrative functions together to be more cost-efficient, according to ABC27.

“In a transformed system – a sharing system – every student on every campus has access to the full breadth of academic programming at every other campus across the system,” Greenstein said.

The 14-state owned universities within the system include Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester Universities of Pennsylvania.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 State University System Wants to Reach Union Deal at Table HARRISBURG, Pa. ― The chancellor of the state higher education system says it rejected a union proposal to have a third party outline mandatory contract terms because the system’s negotiators remain dedicated to reaching a deal at the bargaining tabl...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Dean of Science, NYU Abu Dhabi New York University Abu Dhabi
Academic Coordinator University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
President
Alcorn State University
President
Colorado State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars - 35th Anniversary Kickoff
Issue Date: 01/24/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/03/2019

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>