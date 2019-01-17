UNCF Receives $500K Grant from Walmart Foundation to Continue its Support of HBCUs - Higher Education


UNCF Receives $500K Grant from Walmart Foundation to Continue its Support of HBCUs

The Walmart Foundation has announced it has given a $500,000 grant to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to continue its support of historically Black colleges and universities.

Julie Gehrki

This grant follows Walmart Foundation’s 11th consecutive year that it has supported the UNCF Institute for Capacity Building.

The grant will support UNCF in providing its member institutions with access to consultative services, technical assistance and mini-grants to help move through the accreditation process, improve operations and meet fiscal sustainability and management needs.

“At the Walmart Foundation, we are committed to creating opportunities, so that people can live better. We are proud to support HBCUs, which have a long history of creating educational opportunities for emerging leaders and supporting local communities,” said Julie Gehrki, vice president of the Walmart Foundation. “Working with impactful organizations such as UNCF, we can help institutions remain competitive, complement their curricula with state-approved accreditation and help them continue on the path of educating future generations.”

 

