Georgia Southern University Names new President

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents has appointed Dr. Kyle Marrero president of Georgia Southern University, effective April 1. Marrero will succeed Shelley Nickel.
Dr. Kyle Marrero
Currently, Marrero is the president of the University of West Georgia (UWG) and chairman of the steering committee for Georgia Southern’s Comprehensive Administrative Review which serves to evaluate administrative support service and functions across the system, according to the Albany Herald.
Since beginning his reign as UWG president in 2013, the university has seen boosts in enrollment, degrees obtained, graduation rates, fundraising and annual economic impact to the area.
“Georgia Southern University is an incredible institution and I am honored to be chosen as its 14th president,” Marrero said. “The future is full of great promise for Georgia Southern and I am looking forward to working alongside the Eagle Nation — the great students, the distinguished faculty and staff and the passionate alumni and communities — as we soar to new heights across the region, the state and beyond.”
Marrero received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in vocal performance from Bowling Green State University and a Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Michigan.