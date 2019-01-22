Wright State University Faculty Strike Begins

Members of the Wright State University (WSU) Faculty Union have begun their strike, leaving their offices on the campus early Tuesday morning as a result of failed contract discussions with the university Board of Trustees.
Wright State Faculty Union members begin their strike
The faculty union filed a strike notice after rejecting the most recent contract offer from the WSU Board of Trustees, according to Dayton NBC-affiliate station WDTN.
Dr. Cheryl Schrader, WSU president, said that classes will continue throughout all campuses and will be covered by qualified professionals while the faculty strike occurs.