Wright State University Faculty Strike Begins

January 22, 2019 | :
by

Members of the Wright State University (WSU) Faculty Union have begun their strike, leaving their offices on the campus early Tuesday morning as a result of failed contract discussions with the university Board of Trustees.

The faculty union filed a strike notice after rejecting the most recent contract offer from the WSU Board of Trustees, according to Dayton NBC-affiliate station WDTN.

Dr. Cheryl Schrader, WSU president, said that classes will continue throughout all campuses and will be covered by qualified professionals while the faculty strike occurs.

 

