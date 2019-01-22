Retired Lt. Col. Danielle M. Conway, current dean and law professor at the University of Maine School of Law, has been appointed dean of Pennsylvania State University’s Dickinson Law, effective July 1.
Prior to joining the University of Maine in 2015, Conway served on the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, William S. Richardson School of Law faculty for 14 years.
“I consider this an opportunity to be a leader among leaders in promoting the rule of law, stewarding our constitutional democracy and creating concrete graduate and professional school pathways for our students,” said Conway. “I am eager to work with the extraordinary students, staff, faculty, administration, and alumni and friends at Penn State, generally, and at Dickinson Law, specifically. As well, I am thrilled to return to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the place of my birth and the place that fueled my dreams of attaining a college education.”
Danielle M. Conway
After 27 years of military service, Conway retired from the U.S. Army in the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2016. Prior to her retirement, Conway was assigned to the Maine Army National Guard at Camp Keyes in Maine.
As a public education and Indigenous Peoples and minority groups advocate, Conway has authored and edited six books and casebooks, according to Penn State News.
She has been published in the Washington University Global Studies Law Review, Texas Wesleyan Law Review, Michigan Journal of Race and Law, Computer Law Review and Technology Journal and Southern Methodist University Law Review.
Conway’s interests include intellectual property law, internet law and policy, government contract law, licensing intellectual property and international intellectual property.
Conway received a bachelor’s degree from New York University Stern School of Business, an LL.M. from the George Washington University Law School and a J.D. with honors from the Howard University School of Law, where she participated in the Howard Law Journal and the National Moot Court Team. She is accepted to the District of Columbia, Hawai’i, New Jersey and Pennsylvania bars.