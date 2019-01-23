Child Prodigy with Full-Ride to Southern University Begins First Semester of Classes - Higher Education


Child Prodigy with Full-Ride to Southern University Begins First Semester of Classes

January 23, 2019 | :
by

Elijah Precciely, an 11-year-old child prodigy from Baton Rouge recently began his first full semester at Southern University where he is pursuing a degree in physics.

In May 2018, Southern University announced that Precciely was taking courses at the institution before he received a full-ride scholarship to attend Southern.

Elijah Precciely at his scholarship ceremony

With his completed courses from last year, Precciely is on track to be an undergraduate sophomore at Southern by spring 2019, according to NOLA.

Precciely is the youngest person to receive a full-ride to the Louisiana HBCU.

“I love to be up here on campus,” Elijah told WBRZ. “I love to learn. But what really strikes me is when some people think I’m 15. Either I’m a tall 11-year-old, or a short 15-year-old.”

