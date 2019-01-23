Marshall University Food Pantry Offer Services to Federal Workers - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Marshall University Food Pantry Offer Services to Federal Workers

January 23, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Marshall University’s Department of Dietetics food pantry has opened its doors to federal workers struggling as a result of the government shutdown.

Marshall University food pantry

“We are deeply committed to providing nutrition education and programming to not only our students, but to those we serve in our community as well,” said Dr. Kelli Williams, chair of the university’s dietetics program. “We understand our federal employees may need a little extra help at this time, and we will keep our food pantry open to them as long as they need it.”

Around 18,000 federal government employees reside in West Virginia, out of the more than 800,000 across the country, according to CBS-affiliate WDTV.

 

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Roger Williams University Host Dinner for Families Affected by Government Shutdown Roger Williams University (RWU), a private, liberal art university in Bristol, Rhode Island, recently hosted a dinner on campus for Coast Guard members and their families affected by the U.S. government shutdown. The U.S. Coast Guard is the only m...
Schools with Affected Research Grants Decry Shutdown West Virginia State University has research grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture totaling several million dollars, and school leaders began formulating contingency plans when a partial federal government shutdown that could jeopardize the p...
CUNY’s ‘Single Stop’ Program Provides Holistic Support With more than 46 million Americans living in poverty, the City University of New York (CUNY) has continued a nearly decade-long effort to holistically support student success through its Single Stop Program initiative. Shirley de Peña The Sin...
CEO of Intuit and Wife Donate $25M to Marshall University’s College of Business Intuit Chairman and CEO Brad D. Smith, along with his wife Alys, have donated $25 million to Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, making it one of the largest gifts in Marshall’s history. Alys and Brad D. Smith Brad, a 1986 graduat...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Dean of Science, NYU Abu Dhabi New York University Abu Dhabi
Academic Coordinator University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
President
Alcorn State University
President
Colorado State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars - 35th Anniversary Kickoff
Issue Date: 01/24/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/03/2019

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>