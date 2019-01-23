Marshall University Food Pantry Offer Services to Federal Workers

Marshall University’s Department of Dietetics food pantry has opened its doors to federal workers struggling as a result of the government shutdown.
Marshall University food pantry
“We are deeply committed to providing nutrition education and programming to not only our students, but to those we serve in our community as well,” said Dr. Kelli Williams, chair of the university’s dietetics program. “We understand our federal employees may need a little extra help at this time, and we will keep our food pantry open to them as long as they need it.”
Around 18,000 federal government employees reside in West Virginia, out of the more than 800,000 across the country, according to CBS-affiliate WDTV.