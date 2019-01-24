Green Mountain College (GMC) Board of Trustees have announced that the 185-year-old institution will close its doors at the end of the spring 2019 semester. GMC officials said the college has created a teach-out partnership with Prescott College to help GMC students complete their degrees before the school closes.
John Flicker
Under the partnership, Prescott will admit Green Mountain students, establish opportunities for them to remain working with GMC faculty and establish a Green Mountain Center at Prescott to continue GMC’s name and legacy, according to a Prescott release.
Both Green Mountain and Prescott were founding institutional members of a consortium of environmentally focused liberal arts colleges called EcoLeague. In addition, the two colleges have several similarities in their pedagogical and philosophical higher education approaches.
“We will carry on the GMC legacy, not just by helping students to complete their degrees, but by welcoming both students and faculty from GMC to join our learning community,” said Prescott College president John Flicker. “Given the flexible design of our programs, all GMC students will find an existing Prescott College program where they can complete their current program of study with a remarkable alignment of curricular content and title. But we will also create opportunities for Green Mountain students to continue to learn directly from Green Mountain faculty.”