Green Mountain College Announces Closure, Partnership to Help Students Complete Degree Programs - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Green Mountain College Announces Closure, Partnership to Help Students Complete Degree Programs

January 24, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Green Mountain College (GMC) Board of Trustees have announced that the 185-year-old institution will close its doors at the end of the spring 2019 semester. GMC officials said the college has created a teach-out partnership with Prescott College to help GMC students complete their degrees before the school closes.

John Flicker

Under the partnership, Prescott will admit Green Mountain students, establish opportunities for them to remain working with GMC faculty and establish a Green Mountain Center at Prescott to continue GMC’s name and legacy, according to a Prescott release.

Both Green Mountain and Prescott were founding institutional members of a consortium of environmentally focused liberal arts colleges called EcoLeague. In addition, the two colleges have several similarities in their pedagogical and philosophical higher education approaches.

“We will carry on the GMC legacy, not just by helping students to complete their degrees, but by welcoming both students and faculty from GMC to join our learning community,” said Prescott College president John Flicker. “Given the flexible design of our programs, all GMC students will find an existing Prescott College program where they can complete their current program of study with a remarkable alignment of curricular content and title. But we will also create opportunities for Green Mountain students to continue to learn directly from Green Mountain faculty.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Vatterott College Closes Without Prior Notice Vatterott College, a for-profit institution with campuses in the St. Louis, Missouri area has closed all of its campuses without prior notice, effective Dec. 17. Vatterott College Vatterott students came on campus to find a sign on the door st...
Experts Tie Student Success to Bridging Education and Workforce WASHINGTON – Better integration of education at all levels, eliminating the distinction between higher education and career preparation and more cooperation among local, state and federal policymakers can remove barriers and better prepare a workforc...
After College Closure, Staff and Faculty Search for New Jobs Virginia College staff and faculty are now searching for new jobs after it was announced that the for-profit institution would close indefinitely after losing its accreditation. Virginia faculty and staff received an email from the school’s parent...
CGS Meeting Hears Sobering Report on Black Student Access WASHINGTON – Institutional racism, White supremacy and anti-Black attitudes fuel underrepresentation of Black students on college and university campuses across the United States, with access a battle constantly being waged in legal courts and the co...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Dean of Science, NYU Abu Dhabi New York University Abu Dhabi
Academic Coordinator University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
President
Alcorn State University
President
Colorado State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/21/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/31/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>