As it turns out, President Donald J. Trump isn’t draining the swamp. He’s demoralizing our country and diminishing our sense of democracy.
So long as we don’t see ourselves in this shutdown predicament together, we’re doomed. That may mean, the only common ground possible may be when we feel each others pain, and we all blink together, at the same time.
In the meantime, my American Filipino friend, a furloughed federal worker, feels both stuck and in pain. He was a former tenured professor. But he left higher education last year to take a federal job.
A good one for his field.
But now he’s not making any money. He can’t even do some of the work that’s piling up from his regular job – not from home.
“By federal law, I’m prohibited. I’m not allowed to step foot in a federal building,” he told me. “[Nor can I] communicate via my business laptop or phone. There are fines associated with working!”
He’s already railed out about how shutting down the government is a lousy negotiation tactic.
Emil Guillermo
It’s why Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats can’t give in. Because the next time Trump wants something, the government shutdown will be the ploy. Trump likes the nuclear option.
So my friend sits and waits for the Trump shutdown madness to end.
He’s got some cushion. He’s not paycheck to paycheck yet like others. But maybe in a month. He never thought a shutdown would last that long when I talked to him a few weeks back. He had hoped for a check by the end of the month , the second zero-zero-zero pay period.
But that’s not happening. And now he’s not sure.
“Yeah, I’m not optimistic anymore,” he said. “It’s hard to know what the benchmarks are. I thought it wouldn’t last into the second lost paycheck. That’s this week. Now, the economic council chair is predicting zero growth for the first quarter.”
He’s hoping that the numbers that matter to Trump will make him feel pain in the same way public servants are feeling it.
Low growth numbers are one. Low poll numbers, essentially TV ratings, are another Trump understands. And every day, those are sagging to Trump’s lowest ever.
Oddly, what doesn’t phase Trump is how people, government workers, the real backbone of our democracy, are hurting. And losing faith in our country.
It used to be there’d be comfort in being part of something we called the American Middle-Class. We used to take pride in that. And government workers were always at the core of that. As some of my immigrant relatives used to say, the government will never go out of business.
Want to bet?
As the U.S. becomes more like the Philippines with Trump as president of the United States, it’s clear Trump is instilling a new value system: You’re nothing if you’re not a billionaire.
With Trump, it’s not about IQ, books read, words in your vocabulary, let alone times spent with aides discussing a major policy decision. Those things have no value in this administration. Trump’s all gut and Twitter. Fast and not thought out.
All that matters is what’s in your bank account.
You got money. You must be smart. Trump started getting paid as a kid. Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich estimated that if Trump just left his money in index funds instead of doing all his failed ventures throughout his life, he’d be multiple times richer. So having money doesn’t make you smart. But that’s Trump’s belief. You poor? You must be dumber than expired stock certificates. You’re not worth the time of day. You’re a welfare recipient. Or maybe a federal worker.
You’re certainly not worth budging on the temporary government shutdown.
But you’re worth being offered up as a pawn to get what Trump wants, in this case, a $5 billion wall on the U.S. southern border that would have a questionable impact on real security, considering that most illegal activity happens at legal ports of entry.
And there’s really no sign of budging. Not when some government workers who are out of jobs, nearly 1 million of them, are lining up for free food wherever they can, and they hear the news that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says workers should simply get loans. You mean like a Payday loan?
It’s the sign of the New America.
Compassionate? Kind? Nope.
Hard-ass.
My friend waits for it all to end before his next mortgage payment, but is not hopeful.
He hopes to maybe pickup a class as an adjunct somewhere.
But the signs of progress aren’t great.
Trump delaying his State of the Union is hardly a blink. Changes nothing.
And the bill this past week, specifically the so-called Trump-McConnell Bill involving DACA, was just a half-hearted compromise that didn’t even protect all the people under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It’s not a solution for DACA recipients or those from countries terminated under the Temporary Protected Status program.
It’s just more Trump Show nonsense that doesn’t really address border security and keeps furloughed workers hostage.
So more pain ahead, as the country spirals.
Sad to say, when the pain is too much, one side will blink.
But one side isn’t good enough. Both sides have to blink together.
In this governmental stalemate, that’s the only common ground. What will it take?
As this goes on and the stress levels rise, we may soon see. Air traffic controllers are stressed. FBI agents are stressed. Border Patrol, the Coast Guard, all stressed.
It may take a national calamity or disaster to make us all blink at the same time. That’s what usually brings us all together, for however briefly.
As this shutdown goes on, longer than two zero paycheck periods, we may be at the brink of total blinkdom already.
Emil Guillermo is a journalist and commentator. He writes for the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund. You can follow him on Twitter @emilamok