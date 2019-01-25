2019 Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs

Contact: Ralph Newell
Phone: 703.385.2419
Email: Ralph@DiverseEducation.com
Fairfax, Va.— For the sixth consecutive year, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is pleased to announce the Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs. The findings will be published in the March 7, 2019 edition of the magazine.
With a focus on workplace diversity, staffing practices and work environment, the research uses a web-based survey approach to examine categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits and professional development opportunities, to name a few.
The list of the 20 most promising places to work in student affairs (in alphabetical order) includes:
Diverse: Issues In Higher Education will present this national recognition to the winners during the American College Personnel Association (ACPA) annual meeting taking place March 3-6, 2019, in Boston, Mass.
