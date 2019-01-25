2019 Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs - Higher Education


Category: News |

2019 Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs

January 25, 2019


Contact: Ralph Newell
Phone: 703.385.2419
Email: Ralph@DiverseEducation.com

Fairfax, Va.— For the sixth consecutive year, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is pleased to announce the Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs. The findings will be published in the March 7, 2019 edition of the magazine.

With a focus on workplace diversity, staffing practices and work environment, the research uses a web-based survey approach to examine categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits and professional development opportunities, to name a few.

The list of the 20 most promising places to work in student affairs (in alphabetical order) includes:

  • Bowling Green State University
  • Brevard College
  • California State Polytechnic University-San Luis Obispo
  • California State University-Channel Islands
  • College of William & Mary
  • James Madison University
  • Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Rhode Island College
  • Rutgers University-New Brunswick
  • Saint Louis University
  • Samuel Merritt University
  • Sonoma State University
  • St. Louis College of Pharmacy
  • The Ohio State University-Columbus
  • University of Hawaii-Hilo
  • University of Maryland- Baltimore
  • University of Vermont
  • University of West Georgia
  • Virginia Tech
  • West Chester University of Pennsylvania

    • Diverse: Issues In Higher Education will present this national recognition to the winners during the American College Personnel Association (ACPA) annual meeting taking place March 3-6, 2019, in Boston, Mass.

    For over three decades, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education has been America’s premier source of timely news, provocative commentary, insightful interviews and in-depth special reports on diversity in higher education. Savvy individuals who appreciate the crucial and ever-changing role that higher education plays in the lives of students, professionals, their families and their communities make reading Diverse a regular habit.

                  
      
