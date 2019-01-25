BNY Mellon Donates $1M Grant to CUNY to Support Low-Income Students

The City University of New York (CUNY) has recently received a $1 million grant from the BNY Mellon Foundation to support academically driven, low-income students and increase graduation rates.
City University of New York
The BNY Mellon three-year grant, named the BNY Mellon Foundation Transfer Scholarship, will support 330 juniors and seniors at a CUNY senior college who are on track to complete their bachelor’s degree in a STEM or finance-related field within two years, according to a CUNY release.
In order to be eligible for the grant, students are required to have graduated from a CUNY community college and have completed the Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP), which assists low-income community college students with various financial, academic and personal support services to help them earn their associate degrees.
“This scholarship program is a first for the BNY Mellon Foundation and we’re honored to embark on this partnership with CUNY, the nation’s leading urban public university,” said Daisey Holmes, president of the BNY Mellon Foundation. “What makes this scholarship special is its focus on reducing the barriers to graduation for students who have already faced hurdles in life and demonstrated resiliency and a drive to succeed academically. The grant was enthusiastically approved by the BNY Mellon Foundation Trustees, and we’re proud to team with CUNY to help these students get to their finish line.”