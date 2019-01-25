American Indian College Fund Full Circle Scholarship Now Open - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

American Indian College Fund Full Circle Scholarship Now Open

January 25, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The American Indian College Fund’s signature scholarship program, The Full Circle Scholarship, which supports Native American college students, is now accepting applications for 2019-2020 recipients.

The American Indian College Fund donates millions of dollars to thousands of Native American students pursuing degrees in higher education each year.

One percent of college students around the country identify as American Indian, and earn bachelor’s degrees at less than half the rate of the general population, according to a College Fund release.

The Full Circle Scholarship funding in addition to other support programs for students are important components in assisting Native students earn a college degree and accomplish their goals.

Students who are descendants or are members of federally and state recognized tribes are eligible to apply for the benefit. There are no financial need requirements in order to apply for the scholarship.

Applications for Full Circle Scholarship will close on May 31, 2019. To learn more information about the scholarship, visit www.collegefund.org/scholarships.

 

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 BNY Mellon Donates $1M Grant to CUNY to Support Low-Income Students The City University of New York (CUNY) has recently received a $1 million grant from the BNY Mellon Foundation to support academically driven, low-income students and increase graduation rates. City University of New York The BNY Mellon three-...
Child Prodigy with Full-Ride to Southern University Begins First Semester of Classes Elijah Precciely, an 11-year-old child prodigy from Baton Rouge recently began his first full semester at Southern University where he is pursuing a degree in physics. In May 2018, Southern University announced that Precciely was taking courses at...
Black Student Athletes Sue Community College District After Cutting Football Program Eleven African-American student athletes have filed a federal lawsuit against the Maricopa County Community College (MCCC) District after the school decided to cut the JUCO football program after the 2018 season. The MCCC District, the largest com...
Report Examines Improving Higher Ed Access for Veterans A new report outlines ways to increase the number of military veterans attending the most selective institutions in the U.S. Ithaka S+R,  a not-for-profit research organization that works to advance knowledge and improve teaching and learning, rel...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Dean of Science, NYU Abu Dhabi New York University Abu Dhabi
Academic Coordinator University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
President
Alcorn State University
President
Colorado State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/21/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/31/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>