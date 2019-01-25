Johns Hopkins University Purchases Newseum Building in D.C.

In an effort to consolidate the university’s operations in Washington, D.C., Johns Hopkins University has announced it plans to purchase the Newseum building, located on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The university will purchase the building from the Freedom Forum for $372.5 million, pending approval.
Johns Hopkins will renovate the building, including creating office and classroom space for the 3,300 students and faculty learning and working in Washington, D.C., according to The Daily Record.
Newseum
“Over the last several years, we have been considering a number of different options designed to bolster and modernize our presence in D.C.,” university president Ron Daniels said in an announcement to the university and Johns Hopkins Health System. “Further, we had hoped to secure additional faculty offices and research spaces, modern spaces for students, and a range of differently sized venues for public convening.”
University officials hope that the building’s proximity to the U.S. Capitol will help better inform decision-makers.
In the meantime, the Newseum will stay open through the end of the year.
“This was a difficult decision, but it was the responsible one,” Jan Neuharth, chair and CEO of the Freedom Forum, said in a statement. “We remain committed to continuing our programs – in a financially sustainable way – to champion the five freedoms of the First Amendment and to increase public awareness about the importance of a free and fair press. With today’s announcement, we can begin to explore all options to find a new home in the Washington, DC area.”