Duke University Professor Apologizes, Steps Down from Admin Post - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Duke University Professor Apologizes, Steps Down from Admin Post

January 28, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Megan Neely, an assistant professor of biostatistics at Duke University who recently emailed students requesting they speak “English 100 percent of the time” while in campus facilities has apologized for her email, noting that it was inappropriate. She also stepped down from her administrative position.

“I deeply regret the hurt my email has caused,” Neely said in a follow-up email recently sent to students. “It was not my intention. Moving forward, it is my sincerest wish that every student in the Master of Biostatistics is successful in all of their endeavors.”

Dr. Megan Neely

Neely’s original email sent to dozens of first- and second-year biostatistics Duke students on Jan. 26 said that two faculty members went to her office earlier that day, asking for images of biostatistics graduate students who were “speaking Chinese (in their words, VERY LOUDLY)” in study areas and in the student lounge, according to The Washington Post.

The faculty members wanted to record the student’s names so they could remember them if they ever “interviewed for an internship or asked to work with them for a master’s project,” she said in the email.

“They were disappointed that these students were not taking the opportunity to improve their English and were being so impolite as to have a conversation that not everyone on the floor could understand,” Neely added.

A statewide petition was created by “concerned” Duke students in response to the email, requesting the university to investigate Neely’s emails and the anonymous faculty members. As of Jan. 27, the petition had over 1,900 signatures.

“We are disheartened . . . when Duke’s faculty members implied that students of diverse national origin would be punished in academic and employment opportunities for speaking in their native language outside of classroom settings,” the petition said. “We are demoralized even more that a Duke graduate program director explicitly condones and even encourages such discriminatory practices by our faculty members.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Students in Blackface Video No Longer Attend University of Oklahoma A day after two University of Oklahoma students made a blackface video that went viral, president Jim Gallogly announced that the students will leave the campus. “This type of behavior is not welcome here and is condemned in the strongest terms by...
Cilantro and Prejudice Cilantro is a good example for showing the stupidity of racial stereotypes. The herb, also known as coriander and Chinese parsley, is a staple in some cuisines to the surprise of diners of varying backgrounds who report it tastes like soap. It tur...
Black Student Athletes Sue Community College District After Cutting Football Program Eleven African-American student athletes have filed a federal lawsuit against the Maricopa County Community College (MCCC) District after the school decided to cut the JUCO football program after the 2018 season. The MCCC District, the largest com...
Is there a link between Trump’s Post-Election Behavior and Adolescent Bullying? Although the level of overall teasing and bullying has decreased across the country since 2005, there has been an unusual uptick in the number of teasing and bullying incidents related to race and sexual orientation since the 2016 presidential electi...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President University of South Carolina
Dean of The College of Food Innovation and Technology Johnson & Wales University
Assistant Professor of Urban Plant Science
University of California, Davis
Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2019
West Chester University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/21/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/31/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>