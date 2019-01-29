West Virginia Presidents Sign Entrepreneurship NACCE Pledge During Higher Education Day - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

West Virginia Presidents Sign Entrepreneurship NACCE Pledge During Higher Education Day

January 29, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

In celebration of Higher Education Day, nine presidents from West Virginia’s community and technical colleges (CTC) signed the “Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge” of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) at the state capitol.

Pledge signers commit their institutions to undertake entrepreneurial practices that increase economic vitality in their communities.

Dr. Sarah Tucker, chancellor for West Virginia Community and Technical Education, presided over the pledge signing in addition to Mike Hall, chief of staff from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, NACCE president and CEO Rebecca Corbin, representatives of the state House and Senate and CTC presidents and students.

The West Virginia college presidents who signed the pledge include:

  • Dr. Peter Checkovich, Blue Ridge CTC (Chancellor Tucker signed on his behalf)
  • Dr. Eunice Bellinger, Bridge Valley CTC
  • Dr. Charles Terrell, Eastern West Virginia CTC
  • Dr. Keith Cotroneo, Mountwest CTC
  • Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, New River CTC
  • Dr. John Moore, Pierpont CTC
  • Michael Koon (interim president), West Virginia Northern CTC
  • Dr. Chris Gilmer, WVU at Parkersburg CTC

This is the first time that community college presidents have signed the pledge at a state capitol.

“West Virginia’s community and technical colleges have demonstrated a game-changing commitment to encouraging and developing entrepreneurial thinking across our campuses,” Tucker said during the pledge signing. “Just last year, we became the first college system in the nation to join with the Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative to make entrepreneurism a core part of the community college experience in our state. Today, our presidents have signaled yet again their dedication to this important mission by signing the NACCE pledge, through which we will see even greater focus on educating West Virginia’s future entrepreneurs.”

Through the Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge, community college presidents promise to complete five action steps that further entrepreneurship in their communities and support local start-ups and businesses. After forming teams to focus on entrepreneurship, the presidents will:

  • Connect with entrepreneurs in the community
  • Collaborate with industry in your region
  • Focus on business and job creation
  • Share stories through events and the media

“Through this important tool, college leaders learn how to meet challenges and explore untapped opportunity,” said Corbin.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Joint M.D./MBA Program Prepares Students for the Business of Medicine An innovative partnership between Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) and Georgia Institute of Technology’s Scheller College of Business will equip medical students with a “unique blend of skills” to successfully care for patients and manage the busin...
Making Innovation Centers More Inclusive Over the past 20 years there has been a seismic shift in higher education toward entrepreneurship and innovation fueled by student interest, alumni support and market forces. Through the establishment of incubators and centers for entrepreneurship, c...
WVU Parkersburg to Hold National Institutes for Historically Underserved Students Conference West Virginia University at Parkersburg (WVU-P) will hold the second meeting of the National Institutes for Historically Underserved Students from Thursday, Nov. 8 to Saturday, Nov. 10. “Historically underserved is not meant as a label,” said WVU-...
Claflin Hosts Silicon Valley Investors for Discussion on Tech Innovation, Entrepreneurism at HBCUs ​... Venture capitalists and elected officials joined Claflin University students, administrators and others to discuss how historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are preparing their students for entrepreneurship and careers in technology. ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President University of South Carolina
Dean of The College of Food Innovation and Technology Johnson & Wales University
Assistant Professor of Urban Plant Science
University of California, Davis
Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2019
West Chester University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/21/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/31/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>