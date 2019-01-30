Sacred Heart University Creates New Doctoral Program - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Campus Safety,More headlines,News,News Round up |

Sacred Heart University Creates New Doctoral Program

January 30, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The Isabelle Farrington College of Education at Sacred Heart University will soon add a new doctoral program in educational leadership  that will provide school leaders with social, emotional and academic leadership (SEAL) skills.

The Doctor of Education degree is the first doctoral program that the College will offer its students and is the first of its kind throughout the state of Connecticut, according to university officials. The program is geared for licensed and working educational leaders such as superintendents, curriculum leaders, principals and special education directors and seeks to find candidates who have informal educational leadership roles such as department chairs and instructional coaches.

Dr. Michael P. Alfano

The degree program will provide doctoral candidates with the knowledge and skills needed to lead school communities from a whole-child perspective with class lectures, doctoral seminars and a capstone dissertation.

“We’re going to teach these leaders to manage and lead in a social and emotional space,” said Dr. Michael P. Alfano, dean of the college. “Not only will the administrators learn how to effectively manage curriculum, budgets and personnel, but they will learn how to handle trauma from a child’s perspective and how to work with the classroom educator who is teaching that child.”

After joining the Sacred Heart faculty a year ago, Alfano’s desire to start a program to train school leaders with the tools to handle and prevent traumatic situations was important to accomplish.

“We want to really impact change,” Alfano said. “This is very important.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 How Researchers of Color are Left out of the Gun Violence Conversation in Media and Academia On February 14, 2018, gunman Nikolas Jacob Cruz opened fire on his former school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, leaving 17 dead and 17 more wounded. What resulted? Mass outrage, school walkouts and sparks of youth activism. These sparks turne...
Houston Community College Student Arrested for Making Terrorist Threat HOUSTON – A 21-year-old student at Houston Community College has been arrested in connection with a shooting threat at the school last weekend. Luis Antonio Rivera faces a felony charge for allegedly making a terrorist threat, according to the Har...
Shooting Threat Closes Houston Community College Campus HOUSTON—For the second day in a row, the Houston Community College Central Campus will be closed due to a shooting threat made on social media over the weekend. Neeta Sane The anonymous threat didn’t name an individual, nor was it specific to ...
Tom Brokaw Cancels Commencement Speech Amid Allegations FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut university says former news anchor Tom Brokaw has withdrawn as commencement speaker after facing allegations of sexual harassment. The Hartford Courant reports Sacred Heart University announced the cancellation Fri...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President University of South Carolina
Dean of The College of Food Innovation and Technology Johnson & Wales University
Assistant Professor of Urban Plant Science
University of California, Davis
Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2019
West Chester University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/17/2019

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/21/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 01/31/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>