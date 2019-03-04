Southern Vermont College to Shut Down After Spring Semester - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Southern Vermont College to Shut Down After Spring Semester

March 4, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

As a result of a decline in student enrollment and related budget issues, Southern Vermont College (SVC) officials have announced there is “no way forward” for the college and plans to close its doors at the end of the spring semester.

Southern Vermont College

The decision follows one day after a show-cause hearing before the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) to decide if Southern Vermont should be put on probation for failing to meet the financial standard for continued accreditation, according to the Bennington Banner.

“On Friday morning, the board voted to close the college at the end of the spring semester, concluding that, given all the factors including the fact that we ceased recruiting new students almost immediately after receiving notice of the show-cause hearing, and right in the middle of the prime recruiting season, suggested that there was no plausible way we could continue our trajectory of increasing numbers of new incoming students, and as such would face an impossible fiscal situation next year,” said SVC president Dr. David R. Evans.

NECHE also informed Evans that after the hearing, the commission voted to withdraw SVC’s accreditation and stated that the accreditation would remain active through Aug. 31.

“Our first priority during the closure process is to support our students in continuing their education with the least possible disruption,” he said, “which involves helping them find institutions with strong program matches, reasonable arrangements that help avoid financial hardship, and supportive institutional culture that will help them adjust and thrive.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Manhattanville College Announces Transfer Support Plans for College of New Rochelle Students Manhattanville College has announced plans to support The College of New Rochelle (CNR) students in response to a CNR statement that the school is “unlikely” to stay open by the end of the summer. “Manhattanville offers The College of New Rochelle...
Theft, Shame and Guilt in Order to Get By Over the past few years there has been increasing exposure to the harsh reality of what it is like to be in college while facing financial hardship. I remember beginning my career in student affairs admiring my supervisor for stocking the office kitc...
College of New Rochelle ‘Unlikely’ To Stay Open, Citing Financial Struggles Officials from the College of New Rochelle (CNR) have announced that the college will likely shut down by the end of the summer after experiencing years of financial struggle since a budget crisis surfaced in 2016. College of New Rochelle The ...
Hampshire College May Merge in June Citing financial concerns, Hampshire College president Dr. Miriam Nelson announced in an email this week that the school will likely merge with another higher education institution by June. It was unclear if the small, liberal arts college in Amhe...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 02/14/2019

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/21/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 02/28/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>