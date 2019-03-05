Study: Women Principal Investigators Receive Less Funding Than Men - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,Women |

Study: Women Principal Investigators Receive Less Funding Than Men

March 5, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

On average, first-time women principal investigators scientists receive $41,000 less than men, according to a new study from Northwestern Medicine and the Kellogg School of Management.

This study is the first of its kind that shows that women receive less money when they submit grants to the federal government.

Dr. Teresa Woodruff

When women receive less grant support from the start of their career, they are less likely to succeed, said coauthor of the study,  Dr. Teresa Woodruff, the Thomas J. Watkins Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and director of the Women’s Health Research Institute.

“With less federal funding, women can’t recruit the same number of grad students to work on their research or buy the same amount of equipment as their male counterparts, Woodruff said. “A funding disadvantage in the formative years of a woman scientist’s career can be especially handicapping because research shows that it is likely to snowball over time.”

The backgrounds of the 53,000 first-time principal investigators who participated in the study (57 percent men and 43 percent women) displayed that men and women had statistically hazy records before receiving their first National Institutes of Health grant.

The study also found that female principal investigators at the Big Ten universities received an average grant amount of $66,365 versus $148,076 for male principal investigators; at Ivy League schools, women received an average grant amount $52,190 versus $71,703; and at the top 50 NIH-funded institutions, first-time female principal investigators received an average grant amount of $93,916 versus $134,919 for men.

“Having women in science increases the rate of discovery in science and the quality of science overall,” said coauthor Dr. Brian Uzzi, professor of management and organizations at Kellogg. “Women in science don’t only add to discovery by bringing in the brain power from the other half of the human race, but also the culture of science. So much of science today is done in teams, and women on teams promote different points of view, increasing our comprehension of problems whether in medicine, business organizations or education institutions.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Report Shows Continued Discrimination for Women, People of Color in U.S. Businesses A recent research report by Bentley University’s Gloria Cordes Larson Center for Women and Business (CWB) details the reasons why women and women of color are disappearing from the career pipeline. Such factors include structural barriers and unconsc...
Professor Gets $1.2M Grant for Pulmonary Fibrosis Study An associate professor at Hampton University's pharmacy school has received her second independent investigator award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dr. Neelam Azad Dr. Neelam Azad, chairperson of the school's Department of Phar...
Federally Funded Programs Are Not Enough to Diversify the STEM Workforce The Government Accountability Office (GOA) reported that of the 13 federal agencies surveyed that administer science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs, there were 163 STEM programs funded in fiscal year 2016 that wer...
West Virginia University Researcher to Study Fracking Effect MORGANTOWN, W.VA. A West Virginia University assistant professor has received a $450,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health to look at how airborne particles that result from hydraulic fracturing affect human health. In hydraulic frac...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 02/14/2019

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/21/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 02/28/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>