AKA Sorority Gives $100K Pledge to West Virginia State University - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

AKA Sorority Gives $100K Pledge to West Virginia State University

March 5, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

In partnership with the Educational Advancement Foundation, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA) has given a $100,000 pledge to West Virginia State University (WVSU) as part of the AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund.

Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins

Along with the presidents of 31 other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), WVSU president Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins gathered at AKA International Headquarters in Chicago on Feb. 28 to accept the first installment of each institution’s award.

The gathering featured remarks from AKA International president Dr. Glenda Glover in addition to providing the presidents with a tour of the organization’s recently renovated world headquarters.

“I appreciate the commitment of International president Dr. Glenda Glover and the entire Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. not only for their support of West Virginia State University, but their passion to improve access, opportunity and college completion. What they are doing is inspiring and I hope all NPHC Sororities and Fraternities follow their lead,” said Jenkins. “The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Nu Chapter has a long and distinguished history at West Virginia State University, and has played a pivotal role in the lives of many young women who have gone on to change the world, including Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Katherine Johnson.”

The organization implemented the AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund with the mindset of investing in the future generations and the sustainability of HBCUs, Glover said.

“Our organization has pledged to donate a total of $10 million toward the endowment, and we are honored to provide West Virginia State University the first $50,000 during our February event as we celebrate Black History Month and the legacies of all HBCUs,” said Glover, who is also the President of Tennessee State University.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 The Perception of Diversity at HBCUs: Is It Real or Imaginable? The landscape of education has changed greatly in the last 10 years. In the wake of soaring college costs, falling state support, a decrease in high school graduates and an unstable economy, college enrollment is down across the board. HBCU enrollmen...
Bennett College Raises $8.2M, Looks to Move Forward Bennett College has exceeded its $5 million #StandWithBennett campaign goal, raising $8.2 million in 55 days in the fight to save its Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) accreditation. Dr. Phyllis Worthy ...
Sorority Life as an Act of Resistance My expectations of life as a Black, college student in the 1990s were largely shaped by a TV show called “A Different World.” The show was set on the campus of the fictional Hillman College in Virginia. For the first time I saw a group of students on...
Schools with Affected Research Grants Decry Shutdown West Virginia State University has research grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture totaling several million dollars, and school leaders began formulating contingency plans when a partial federal government shutdown that could jeopardize the p...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/07/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 02/14/2019

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/21/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 02/28/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>