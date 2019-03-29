University of Bridgeport to Cut Several Degree Programs

Some students and faculty from the University of Bridgeport have expressed shock and sadness after the university announced that it has decided to end several degree programs, such as its naturopathic medicine program, which has been offered at the school since 1997.
“This is a tremendous loss for Connecticut and for the naturopathic community at large,” said Dr. Rick Liva, legislative chair of the Connecticut Naturopathic Physicians Association. “We are saddened and disappointed by this decision.”
In addition to the major, other programs being closed out include Martial Arts, Design Management, Religion and Politics and East Asian and Pacific Rim Studies.
University of Bridgeport
The decision to end the programs was “difficult” Healey said, and was based on several factors, such as revenue, enrollment and student outcomes.
There are around total 100 students currently enrolled in the programs designated to be cut, and around 15 faculty members who will be affected, according to the CT Post.
University officials plan to begin several new programs in place of the ones ending, such as an online bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering technology.