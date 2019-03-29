The University of Utah has appointed Elizabeth Kronk Warner as the first woman dean of the S.J. Quinney College of Law, effective July 1.
Elizabeth Kronk Warner
Currently, Kronk Warner serves as associate dean of academic affairs, professor and director of the Tribal Law and Government Center at the University of Kansas School of Law.
Deemed a national expert in environmental and tribal law, she also serves as an appellate judge for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and as a district judge for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribe.
“Kronk Warner is highly regarded as a natural leader and consensus builder who engages deeply, prioritizes both faculty scholarship and student success, and is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion,” said Dr. Dan Reed, senior vice president for academic affairs at the university.
She first joined the University of Kansas in 2012 as the director of the Tribal Law and Government Center and was appointed associate dean in 2015, where she oversees operations and the coordination in admissions, career services and several degree and certificate programs, according to KSL.com.
Kronk Warner received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Cornell University and a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School. She also studied at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.