Maryland Congressman Elijah E. Cummings will be the commencement speaker at Morgan State University’s 143rd Spring Commencement ceremony on May 18, the university recently announced.
Cummings, a member of Morgan’s Board of Regents, will deliver his address to the university’s Spring 2019 class consisting of almost 800 students at the Hughes Memorial Stadium.
This marks the second time that Cummings will speak before a group of graduating Morgan State students.
He previously was the commencement speaker during a 2006 graduation at the university, where he was also presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws.
“It is a great honor to have Congressman Cummings, an iconic civic leader of our time, share his perspective, experience and wisdom with our graduates on this grand occasion,” said Morgan State University’s president Dr. David Wilson. “Having an opportunity to work closely with Congressman Cummings in his invaluable service to our Board of Regents, and witnessing his contributions to this nation and his community, I am certain there is not a voice that could make a greater impact on students as they embark on the next stage of their journey.”