XULA President Dr. Norman C. Francis Named Recipient of 2019 Laetare Medal - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

XULA President Dr. Norman C. Francis Named Recipient of 2019 Laetare Medal

April 1, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The former president of Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA), Dr. Norman C. Francis will receive the University of Notre Dame’s 2019 Laetare Medal, the most distinguished honor bestowed to American Catholics, during Notre Dame’s 174th Commencement Ceremony on May 19.

Dr. Norman C. Francis

“For more than 50 years, Dr. Francis has been at the center of civil rights advocacy by leveraging the power of Catholic higher education,” said Notre Dame president Rev. John I. Jenkins. “In bestowing the Laetare Medal upon him, Notre Dame recognizes his leadership in the fight for social justice through educational empowerment.”

Francis presided over Xavier for more than four decades. During that time,  XULA’s enrollment almost tripled, the endowment increased and the institution became the leading producer of African-American medical school students. The institution also is nationally ranked in the number of African-American students who earn undergraduate degree in physics, pharmacy, chemistry, biology and life sciences.

Throughout his presidency, Francis gained recognition as a civic leader and remarkable statesman. He has served in advisory roles to eight U.S. presidents on the issues of civil rights and education and has also served on 54 boards and commissions. Francis is currently a member of the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, of the Board of Trustees at the Catholic University of America and is on the board of directors of the National Catholic Conference for Interracial Justice.

In 2006, Francis was honored with the nation’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush.

The Laetare Medal is named because each recipient is announced in celebration of Laetare Sunday, the fourth Sunday in Lent on the Church calendar. Latin for “rejoice”, “Laetare” is the first word in the entrance antiphon of the Mass that Sunday that anticipates the Easter holiday.

“I am honored by Notre Dame recognizing me in this way,” Francis said. “I think the fact that I have the privilege of being among the Laetare awardees is itself a hope and an inspiration, not just for the students, but for many others as well.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 XULA Senior Named Recipient of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Scholarship Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) senior Sydney Green has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Scholarship Program, the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) announced. Established by the Signore family, t...
College of New Rochelle ‘Unlikely’ To Stay Open, Citing Financial Struggles Officials from the College of New Rochelle (CNR) have announced that the college will likely shut down by the end of the summer after experiencing years of financial struggle since a budget crisis surfaced in 2016. College of New Rochelle The ...
Xavier University of Louisiana, Ochsner Health System Partner On New Master’s Program Xavier University of Louisiana has announced a partnership with Ochsner Health System to launch a new master’s Physician Assistant (PA) Program. The new 28-month, full time master’s program will include three semesters of classroom instruction and...
Observers to Notre Dame: Act Wisely with Columbus Murals As the University of Notre Dame acts to reduce the visibility of a dozen Christopher Columbus murals that its president says could be culturally offensive, some observers warn the school against missing the boat. Rev. John I. Jenkins plans to appo...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Dean of Enrollment J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Dean, College of Engineering The University of South Alabama
Director of Student Services SJ Quinney College of Law
Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer University of Oklahoma

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/04/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 03/14/2019

Diverse Champions Tribute
Issue Date: 04/18/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 03/28/2019

Diverse Poll


MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>