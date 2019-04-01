Viola Davis is Barnard College’s Spring 2019 Commencement Speaker - Higher Education


Viola Davis is Barnard College’s Spring 2019 Commencement Speaker

Award-winning actress, producer and humanitarian Viola Davis has been named the Barnard College’s commencement speaker during its 127th commencement ceremony on May 20.

Davis will also receive the college’s highest honor, the Barnard Medal of Distinction during the ceremony for her human rights work.

“I am thrilled to have Viola Davis bring words of inspiration to our 2019 graduates,” said Dr. Sian Beilock, president of Barnard. “Throughout her extraordinary career, she has portrayed complex characters with honesty and heart and has been a fearless voice for women, women of color, and all who deserve to be recognized. Ms. Davis, Ms. Amanat, Ms. Moraga and Ms. Siegel are the embodiment of Barnard’s commitment to academic excellence and to making a difference in the world. I look forward to presenting these exceptional women with the College’s most distinct honor.”

 

