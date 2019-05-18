Leaders from the University of Houston-Downtown, Houston Community College, San Jacinto College and Lone Star College are working collaboratively in an effort to underscore the importance of strategic partnerships in higher education for the success of students in the surrounding region.
Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz
Appearing in a new commercial, UHD president Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz, HCC chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado, San Jacinto College chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer and LSC chancellor Dr. Stephen Head call attention to their cross-institutional partnerships that provide a high-quality, low-cost education to students, that help students seamlessly transfer and graduate on time and that provide local and online opportunities for all learners to achieve their educational goals.
“Higher education must be affordable, accessible and achievable for all students in the state of Texas,” said UHD president Muñoz. “I am grateful to all of the participating chancellors for contributing to this new advertisement that highlights these very points and our efforts to help students efficiently complete their post-secondary education here in greater Houston.”
Cross-institutional partnerships between various Houston schools are part of the Houston Guided Pathways to Success initiative, leaders said. The initiative furthers the goal of the state to have at least 60 percent of Texans ages 25 – 34 complete a technical certificate or degree by 2030.