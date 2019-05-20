Pennsylvania Court Rules Fired Professor Must be Reinstated - Higher Education


Pennsylvania Court Rules Fired Professor Must be Reinstated

May 20, 2019
by

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that fired Bloomsburg University assistant professor Dr. John Barrett must be reinstated after finding that he did not violate the university’s sexual harassment policy.

The recent ruling affirms a June 2018 arbitrator’s decision that ordered that Barrett be reinstated with full benefits and back pay, Penn Live reported. Barrett had previously been fired in 2017 for having sexual relationships with two female students, according to news reports.

Judge P. Kevin Brobson concluded in his ruling that “the relationships between Barrett and the women were consensual, that neither woman was taking classes from Barrett at the time and that the relationships were not barred by the university’s sexual harassment policy,” Penn Live reported.

Even so, the judge acknowledged that, “We are in no way ignoring [Barrett’s] appalling lack of judgment.”

