NAACP President to Give STCL Houston Commencement Ceremony

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is scheduled to give the 2019 commencement address at the South Texas College of Law Houston.
Johnson, a 1997 graduate of STCL and civil rights leaders, will address the graduating class on Saturday, May 25, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Downtown Houston. Nearly 260 law students are eligible to participate in this year’s commencement festivities.
Hosting the commencement ceremony will be Donald J. Guter, retired Rear Admiral, JAGC, USN – president and dean of South Texas College of Law Houston and 37th Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Navy.