Upswing Raises $2M to Reach 2020 Degree Attainment Goal

May 21, 2019 | :
by

Education technology startup Upswing announced that it has raised $2 million from education partners to further efforts to improve college success and completion.

Melvin Hines

With the support of the most recent partners Impact America Fund, Rethink Education, Lumina Foundation and Strada Education Network, Upswing will move forward in its work to use technology to enhance college completion outcomes, particularly for non-traditional and diverse students and also those in rural communities. The startup aims to help 50,000 college students earn their degrees by 2020.

“Upswing is proud to be working with our valued education partners to provide the vital resources we need to sustain and impact more campuses and connect more students with success,” said Upswing CEO and co-founder Melvin Hines, “and that’s a win-win for students and their future careers and society.”

