Wilberforce University Receives $25K Gift from Premier Health

Premier Health president and CEO Mary Boosalis presented a $25,000 check to Wilberforce University this week to support the university’s #WilberforceUnite campaign.
Premier Health’s Mary Boosalis
Funds raised during the campaign will be used to improve campus facilities, academic programs, student services and faculty and staff development at the historically Black institution in Wilberforce, Ohio. Leaders have a goal to raise $2 million by June 30, 2019.
“On behalf of the Wilberforce University family, I express heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the generous gift from Premier Health to support the Wilberforce Unite Campaign,” said Wilberforce president Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard. “This gift will allow us to continue the important work of the Wilberforce Renaissance and is tangible evidence of the strong partnership between Wilberforce and Premier Health in this work of institutional transformation. I want to especially acknowledge and thank Premier Health president and CEO and Wilberforce University Board of Trustee member Mary Boosalis for her confidence in and on-going support of Wilberforce University.”