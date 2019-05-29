Northern Kentucky University Welcomes Bonita J. Brown as VP and CSO

Bonita J. Brown has been named vice president and chief strategy officer at Northern Kentucky University (NKU), beginning on August 1.
Bonita J. Brown
Brown brings years of higher education experience to her new role, including service at Achieving the Dream, the Education Trust, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, the University of North Texas, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Winston-Salem State University.
During her tenure at NKU, Brown will implement and oversee the university’s new strategic framework “Success by Design,” which aims to advance student success in alignment with regional needs.
“I am thrilled to be joining the NKU family! In my research of the campus and its plans for the future, I was overjoyed to see the focus on student success. The ‘Success by Design’ framework resonated with me and my work over the past few years and I look forward to leading the efforts to begin implementation,” Brown said. “The excitement from the faculty, staff and students about the plan and [President Ashish Vaidya’s] leadership are the key ingredients to make this a success, and it will ultimately have a significant impact on the Northern Kentucky region. I look forward to joining the team and collaborating with the campus and the community as we work to support students in achieving their goals.”
Brown received a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and a J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law. She has been involved in the HERS Leadership program, the AASCU Millennium Leadership Initiative and she is a graduate of the Harvard Institute of Educational Management.