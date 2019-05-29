Charles Whitaker Named Dean at Medill - Higher Education


Charles Whitaker Named Dean at Medill

Charles Whitaker will become the ninth dean of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism this July.

Charles Whitaker

Whitaker, who has served at Medill since 1993, was previously interim dean. Before arriving at the institution, he was a senior editor at Ebony magazine following years of news experience, including at publications such as the Miami Herald and The Louisville Times.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be the first Medill alumnus selected to serve as dean,” Whitaker said. “I care deeply about the school, particularly the students, faculty and staff who have made Medill such a vaunted institution in the fields of journalism and integrated marketing. Our industries have been disrupted by tremendous technological changes. But rather than shrink from those challenges, we embrace the opportunities they present for Medill to provide leadership as well as highly trained talent for our fields.”

Whitaker succeeds former Medill dean Brad Hamm.

