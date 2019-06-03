Spelman Professor to Develop Gender Violence Symposium - Higher Education


Spelman Professor to Develop Gender Violence Symposium

Dr. Shanya Cordis, an associate professor of sociology and anthropology at Spelman College, is using a grant from the Wenner-Gren Foundation to bring together scholars in the field of feminist activist anthropology for a symposium exploring gender violence.

The $20,000 grant will support the launch of the symposium that has its roots in a research article co-written by Cordis and other scholars from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Humboldt State University, Boston University and Evergreen State University. The gender violence symposium is anticipated for spring 2020.

“We see this work as a timely extension of a long genealogy of ethnographic research that will further the decolonization of anthropology as a discipline,” Cordis said. “As a teacher-facilitator, my goal is to push students to think critically about their role as researchers.”

