Kimberly Hewitt Named VP for Institutional Equity at Duke


Kimberly Hewitt Named VP for Institutional Equity at Duke

Beginning August 5, attorney and higher education executive Kimberly Hewitt will assume the role of vice president for institutional equity at Duke University.

Kimberly Hewitt

Hewitt succeeds Benjamin Reese, Jr., who served in the position for 14 years. The incoming leader arrives from Johns Hopkins University where she is currently vice provost for institutional equity.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to serve in this important role at Duke,” said Hewitt in a university news release. “I look forward to deepening connections across the university and health system among those who are engaged in diversity work, and to building on the legacy of the Office for Institutional Equity to develop a vision for how we will move forward as a community.”

Hewitt will lead Duke initiatives that promote diversity and equity across the campus community. Prior to serving at Duke and Johns Hopkins, she served at the University of Minnesota in the Office for Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action and jointly in the Office for Equity and Diversity, from 2014-2017.

She received a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School.

