Survey Shows More Americans Don’t Care About Coworkers’ Sexuality - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: LGBT,More headlines,News,News Round up |

Survey Shows More Americans Don’t Care About Coworkers’ Sexuality

June 5, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

A new research study shows that an increasing number of Americans don’t care about their coworkers’ sexuality or gender expression.

Ellen DeGeneres

A survey in May of more than 2,000 employees revealed that 60 percent of Americans have no preference about with whom they work, compared to 55 percent the prior year, according to Bospar, a California-based public relations agency that conducted the survey in honor of the 50th anniversary of Pride month.

The majority of those surveyed, 83 percent, said they believe LGBTQ equality will be achieved in the workplace, citing reasons such as younger professionals joining the workforce, more workplace education about LGBTQ issues and more workforce diversity.

“While it is heartening that 60 percent of Americans are comfortable working with LGBTQ people, workplace equality is far from the reality for many in our community, especially those who have multiple marginalized identities — so we have significant work ahead,” said Roger Doughty, president of Horizons Foundation, the world’s first LGBTQ community foundation. “Even in the San Francisco bay area, often regarded as a bastion for LGBTQ equality, our research shows that over half of LGBTQ people say that concerns about physical and emotional safety limit where they can work.”

Respondents also cited Ellen DeGeneres as their favorite communicator of LGBTQ equality, a list whose top 10 also included Lady Gaga, Neil Patrick Harris, RuPaul, Cher and Madonna.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor Accounting University of Nevada
Student Success Project Director University of South Carolina
Computer & Information Technologies Instructor West Kentucky Community & Technical College
Continuous Improvement Coach Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity (BranchED)
Senior Director of Membership Association of American Colleges and Universities
Dean of the College of Architecture Kennesaw State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Diverse 35th Anniversary Edition
Issue Date: 07/11/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 06/20/2019

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/25/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 07/04/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>