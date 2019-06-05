AMA Announces Recipients of $15M Reimagining Residency Initiative

The American Medical Association selected eight award recipients to participate in its newly developed Reimagining Residency Initiative.
Dr. James L. Madara
AMA’s $14.4 million award will fund eight projects from medical schools, residency programs and health systems that have a goal to improve residency training. Each project will receive $1.8 million over five years.
“After establishing a framework for creating the medical schools of the future, the AMA is now supporting innovation projects that will better align residency training with the evolving needs of patients and communities, as well as the workforce needs of the current and future health care system,” said AMA CEO and executive vice president Dr. James L. Madara. “Our goal is to ensure physicians are prepared to adapt, grow and thrive at every stage of their training and career. Better prepared physicians will deliver more effective and equitable health care.”
The projects include:
-California Oregon Medical Partnership to Address Disparities in Rural Education and Health (COMPADRE) — Oregon Health & Science University and University of California, Davis
-Fully Integrated Readiness for Service Training (FIRST): Enhancing the Continuum from Medical School to Residency to Practice — University of North Carolina School of Medicine
-NYU Transition to Residency Advantage — NYU School of Medicine
-Promotion in Place: Enhancing Trainee Well-Being and Patient Care Through Time-Variable Graduate Medical Education — Partners HealthCare System, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital
-Reimagining Residency: Ensuring Readiness for Practice Through Growing Interprofessional Partnerships to Advance Care and Education — Maine Medical Center
-Residency Training to Effectively Address Social Determinants of Health: Applying a Curricular Framework Across Four Primary Care Specialties — Montefiore Health System in New York
-The Graduate Medical Training “Laboratory”: An Innovative Program to Generate, Implement and Evaluate Interventions to Improve Resident Burnout and Clinical Skill — Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, and University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine
-The GOL2D Project (Goals of Life and Learning Delineated): Collaboration Across Academic Health Systems to Better Align GME with Learner, Patient and Societal Needs — Vanderbilt University Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center