Texas Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Ed to Meet at UHD

The University of Houston-Downtown will host the first meeting in nearly five years for the newly revived Texas Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (TADOHE).
Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz
The TADOHE Summer Meeting on June 26 and 27 will bring together diversity officers and other leaders from across the state. Guest speakers include Dennis Kennedy, founder of the National Diversity Council; Dr. Jobi Martinez, UHD Postdoctoral Fellow; and Dr. Darron Turner, chief inclusion officer and Title IX Coordinator for Texas Christian University.
“I look forward to welcoming colleagues who are committed to cultivating inclusive environments at their respective institutions,” said Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz, UHD president and a supporter for TADOHE’s revival. “As a Hispanic and Minority Serving Institution, UHD serves as a model of diversity for other higher education institutions, and Houston remains one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the nation. Serving as the host site for this meeting is an honor for our institution, and I look forward to a robust exchange of ideas among the state’s diversity officers.”
New association leaders will be elected at the summer meeting that similarly lays out TADOHE’s vision for 2020, according to UHD officials.